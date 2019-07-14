BBC’s voice of cricket becomes Tube announcer for World Cup final

Fans heading to the World Cup final at Lord's will be greeted by announcements at the London Underground station from BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew.The broadcasts will be relayed to supporters at St John's Wood as they head to the match on Sunday between host England and New Zealand, five minutes' walk from the station.Agnew said it was great fun spending time in the control room and meeting the wonderful staff.The announcements include basic tips for travelers making their way to the game, including advice to those with headwear.Favorites England and beaten 2015 finalists New Zealand are both aiming to win their first World Cup.