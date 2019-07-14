7.3-magnitude earthquake jolts near Indonesia's Molucca island

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/14 19:44:03
A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern Molucca island, on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which occurred at 0910 GMT, was centered 102 km northwest of Laiwui, with a depth of 10 km.

