HOME >>
WORLD
7.3-magnitude earthquake jolts near Indonesia's Molucca island
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/14 19:44:03
A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern Molucca island, on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake, which occurred at 0910 GMT, was centered 102 km northwest of Laiwui, with a depth of 10 km.
RELATED ARTICLES:
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia
Posted in:
CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus