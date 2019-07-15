Crossword

Published: 2019/7/15

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Embraced

  7 Monticello roof feature

 11 Wagner's "___ Rheingold"

 14 False front?

 15 Puddle former

 16 Subj. of many a night class

 17 Becomes apparent

 18 Online crafts source

 19 "Elementary" actress Lucy

 20 What a call from Bo Peep depends on?

 23 Shade of Dorothy's slippers

 25 Allegiance of "The Americans" on TV, ironically

 26 Sacha Baron Cohen persona

 27 Name hidden in "Danielle"

 28 Khan Academy's Khan

 30 Steak style

 31 Proof of Wilbur's bequest to Charlotte?

 34 Hoped (for)

 35 Gardening tool in a stable?

 37 Pursuers of nymphs

 40 Elk, e.g.?

 44 2015 "Rocky" sequel

 45 Young ___ (tots)

 46 Tax-advantaged investment letters

 47 You love, in Latin

 48 Microwaves

 51 Daisy lead-in

 52 Fate for a wicked Galapagos animal?

 56 "___ a pity"

 57 Hoppy brews, briefly

 58 Remove (from)

 61 Notable period

 62 Dimwit

 63 "NCIS" figures

 64 Like a prof. emerita

 65 Fix, in a way

 66 Melancholy compositions

DOWN

  1 Certain printers

  2 Avail oneself of

  3 Becomes really buff

  4 Effusive to excess

  5 Falco of "Nurse Jackie"

  6 "Look what you've ___!"

  7 Word after "evening" or "wedding"

  8 Pledges

  9 Extreme penny-pincher

 10 Noted Irish singer

 11 Biblical clipper?

 12 Ludicrous

 13 Socked

 21 Competes in tug of war

 22 They might reflect good business

 23 Nicki Minaj genre

 24 One: Prefix

 28 Epee or foil

 29 What snobs might put on

 30 Some luxury handbags

 32 Most like a shrinking violet

 33 Guided

 34 "___ in the course of human events ..."

 36 Oobleck creator of kiddie lit

 37 Distribute unevenly

 38 Tall wardrobe

 39 Attacks, wolverine-style

 41 "Gunga Din" author

 42 Collectors' org.

 43 "Uh-uh," on the Hill

 48 Close, as some clothes

 49 Yoga position

 50 Annoying

 51 Stomach problem

 53 Acrylics' relatives

 54 Lettuce purchase

 55 V.A. patron

 59 Genevieve, par exemple: Abbr.

 60 Approach to the tee?

Solution



 

