Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Embraced
7 Monticello roof feature
11 Wagner's "___ Rheingold"
14 False front?
15 Puddle former
16 Subj. of many a night class
17 Becomes apparent
18 Online crafts source
19 "Elementary" actress Lucy
20 What a call from Bo Peep depends on?
23 Shade of Dorothy's slippers
25 Allegiance of "The Americans" on TV, ironically
26 Sacha Baron Cohen persona
27 Name hidden in "Danielle"
28 Khan Academy's Khan
30 Steak style
31 Proof of Wilbur's bequest to Charlotte?
34 Hoped (for)
35 Gardening tool in a stable?
37 Pursuers of nymphs
40 Elk, e.g.?
44 2015 "Rocky" sequel
45 Young ___ (tots)
46 Tax-advantaged investment letters
47 You love, in Latin
48 Microwaves
51 Daisy lead-in
52 Fate for a wicked Galapagos animal?
56 "___ a pity"
57 Hoppy brews, briefly
58 Remove (from)
61 Notable period
62 Dimwit
63 "NCIS" figures
64 Like a prof. emerita
65 Fix, in a way
66 Melancholy compositionsDOWN
1 Certain printers
2 Avail oneself of
3 Becomes really buff
4 Effusive to excess
5 Falco of "Nurse Jackie"
6 "Look what you've ___!"
7 Word after "evening" or "wedding"
8 Pledges
9 Extreme penny-pincher
10 Noted Irish singer
11 Biblical clipper?
12 Ludicrous
13 Socked
21 Competes in tug of war
22 They might reflect good business
23 Nicki Minaj genre
24 One: Prefix
28 Epee or foil
29 What snobs might put on
30 Some luxury handbags
32 Most like a shrinking violet
33 Guided
34 "___ in the course of human events ..."
36 Oobleck creator of kiddie lit
37 Distribute unevenly
38 Tall wardrobe
39 Attacks, wolverine-style
41 "Gunga Din" author
42 Collectors' org.
43 "Uh-uh," on the Hill
48 Close, as some clothes
49 Yoga position
50 Annoying
51 Stomach problem
53 Acrylics' relatives
54 Lettuce purchase
55 V.A. patron
59 Genevieve, par exemple: Abbr.
60 Approach to the tee?
Solution