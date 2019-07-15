Puzzle

1 Embraced7 Monticello roof feature11 Wagner's "___ Rheingold"14 False front?15 Puddle former16 Subj. of many a night class17 Becomes apparent18 Online crafts source19 "Elementary" actress Lucy20 What a call from Bo Peep depends on?23 Shade of Dorothy's slippers25 Allegiance of "The Americans" on TV, ironically26 Sacha Baron Cohen persona27 Name hidden in "Danielle"28 Khan Academy's Khan30 Steak style31 Proof of Wilbur's bequest to Charlotte?34 Hoped (for)35 Gardening tool in a stable?37 Pursuers of nymphs40 Elk, e.g.?44 2015 "Rocky" sequel45 Young ___ (tots)46 Tax-advantaged investment letters47 You love, in Latin48 Microwaves51 Daisy lead-in52 Fate for a wicked Galapagos animal?56 "___ a pity"57 Hoppy brews, briefly58 Remove (from)61 Notable period62 Dimwit63 "NCIS" figures64 Like a prof. emerita65 Fix, in a way66 Melancholy compositions1 Certain printers2 Avail oneself of3 Becomes really buff4 Effusive to excess5 Falco of "Nurse Jackie"6 "Look what you've ___!"7 Word after "evening" or "wedding"8 Pledges9 Extreme penny-pincher10 Noted Irish singer11 Biblical clipper?12 Ludicrous13 Socked21 Competes in tug of war22 They might reflect good business23 Nicki Minaj genre24 One: Prefix28 Epee or foil29 What snobs might put on30 Some luxury handbags32 Most like a shrinking violet33 Guided34 "___ in the course of human events ..."36 Oobleck creator of kiddie lit37 Distribute unevenly38 Tall wardrobe39 Attacks, wolverine-style41 "Gunga Din" author42 Collectors' org.43 "Uh-uh," on the Hill48 Close, as some clothes49 Yoga position50 Annoying51 Stomach problem53 Acrylics' relatives54 Lettuce purchase55 V.A. patron59 Genevieve, par exemple: Abbr.60 Approach to the tee?

Solution