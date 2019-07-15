11th "B-Fit in the street" Int'l street theater festival held in Bucharest, Romania

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/15 17:09:17

Artists perform the show "Moonlight Invasions" during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

An artist interacts with a spectator during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

People watch performance during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

An artist performs during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Artists perform the show "Toys" during the 11th "B-Fit in the street" international street theater festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

 

