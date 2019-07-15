French inventor at Paris parade soars above Champs-Elysees on flyboard

Former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata, grasping a rifle in a sign of the possible military uses of his device, took to the air in a futuristic showpiece of the annual Bastille Day parade, an AFP reporter said.



French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told France Inter radio ahead of the parade that the flyboard "can allow tests for different kinds of uses, for example as a flying logistical platform or, indeed, as an assault platform."



Zapata says that the flyboard has the power to take off and reach speeds up to 190 kilometers an hour and run for 10 minutes.



He is now eyeing a crossing of the English Channel which, for the first time, will require a refuelling in mid-flight.



Zapata aims to make the crossing on July 25, 110 years to the day after pioneering aviator Louis Bleriot made the first airplane flight across the Channel.



