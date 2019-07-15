Eating egg yolk pie fails drunk driving test

The police officer is about to eat an egg yolk pie. Photo: screenshot of a video posted by Pear Video

A motorist in Jixian, North China's Shanxi Province failed a breathalyzer test for drunk driving but eventually convinced police it was because he had eaten an egg yolk pie while driving."I haven't had a drink for two or three days, but I've just eaten an egg yolk pie in my car," the driver emphatically told a police officer, according to a Pear Video on Saturday.He told police at the check stop that he and his family were on a driving holiday and he would never endanger their safety by driving drunk.The driver managed to convince a police officer to eat one of the pies and take the test himself."I think the pie must contain alcohol," the police officer said after eating the pie and failing his own breathalyzer test.While the police were finally convinced the motorist had not been drinking alcohol, they nonetheless gave him a ticket for distracted driving - for eating while driving.Many Chinese netizens were amused by the video."This story tells us that we need to bring at least two egg yolk pies with us, so we can give one to the police," one netizen joked."Thanks to the video, I will be more careful about what I eat before I start to drive my car," one netizen commented on Sina Weibo.Pear Video