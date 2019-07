The Indian Space Research Organization's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 stands at Satish Dhawan Space Center after the mission was aborted at the last minute in Sriharikota, southern India on Monday. The mission to explore the lunar south pole was aborted less than an hour before takeoff. An Indian Space Research Organization spokesman said a "technical snag" was observed in the 640-ton launch-vehicle system. Photo: AP