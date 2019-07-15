EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Iran nuclear deal

RELATED ARTICLES: Iran denies talks with US at any level

The European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Iranian nuclear deal at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.The foreign ministers of the EU countries will discuss "Iran, in light of the recent developments concerning the Iran nuclear deal," according to a statement released by the European Council. The discussion will deal with the aftermath of the meeting of the Joint Commission on the Iranian deal in Vienna in late June and the recent announcements from Tehran.The 2015 Iran nuclear agreement was considered as an important instrument to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. However, in May 2018 Washington unilaterally abandoned the deal and restarted sanctions on Iran. On May 8, Iran stopped implementing some of its commitments under the deal and set a 60-day deadline for the Europeans to help Iran reap the economic benefits of the deal. When the deadline expired on July 7, Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent of purity set out in the deal.On July 8, Iran announced that it had raised the concentration of its enriched uranium to 4.5 percent.