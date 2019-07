RELATED ARTICLES: Death toll rises to 4 in China steel factory blast

An explosion took place Friday at a workshop of a gas plant in the city of Yima, Henan Province, causing multiple injuries.The accident happened around 5 pm, and the injured are sent to the hospital, according to a government source of Sanmenxia City, which administers the city of Yima.The exact number of casualties remains unknown.Investigation is underway.