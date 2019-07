"Sham (Damascus) Gathers Us" festival held in Damascus, Syria

A girl gets her face painted during an entertainment festival called "Sham (Damascus) Gathers Us" in Damascus, Syria, July 18, 2019. The festival included folkloric performances, children games and food tasting.Photo:Xinhua

Syrians wait for food during an entertainment festival called "Sham (Damascus) Gathers Us" in Damascus, Syria, July 18, 2019. The festival included folkloric performances, children games and food tasting. Photo:Xinhua

Artists dance during an entertainment festival called "Sham (Damascus) Gathers Us" in Damascus, Syria, July 18, 2019. The festival included folkloric performances, children games and food tasting. Photo:Xinhua

Syrian children pose for photos during an entertainment festival called "Sham (Damascus) Gathers Us" in Damascus, Syria, July 18, 2019. The festival included folkloric performances, children games and food tasting. Photo:Xinhua

