Plums harvested in Wuniu Village in SW China's Chongqing

A vehicle on track carries plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. Villagers here welcomed the harvest season for more than 800 mu (53.33 hectares) of plums recently. Gulu Town has promoted a business mode that integrates agricultural cooperatives, companies and farmers, to boost ecological environment as well as farmers' income. So far the plum planting area in Gulu Town has reached 4,000 mu (266.67 hectares), of which over 1,000 mu (66.67 hectares) start to bear fruit. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A vehicle on track carries plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District. southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers pick plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers load newly-picked plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Yang Dake shows newly-picked plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District. southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers carry newly-picked plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members carry packed plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District. southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members sort out plums in Wuniu Village of Gulu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)