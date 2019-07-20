China's top political advisory body to convene in August

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 23rd chairman and vice chairpersons' meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

The Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will convene from Aug. 26 to 28 in Beijing to discuss "developing education that people are satisfied with."The decision was made at the 23rd chairman and vice chairpersons' meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee presided over by Chairman Wang Yang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, according to a statement issued after the meeting.At the meeting, the chairman and vice chairpersons heard a report on the CPPCC National Committee's work in the first half of 2019 and work reports of three special committees.Acknowledging the progress the CPPCC National Committee and its special committees have made this year, Wang noted that the tasks of the CPPCC National Committee are still heavy in the second half of the year and asked for further study, education and research within the top advisory body to handle existing problems.He also called for efforts to enhance the quality of discussions, build consensus on major policies of the Party and the country and give full play to the principal role of political advisors.