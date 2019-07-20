Scenery of Biancheng Township in C China's Hunan

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2019 shows the scenery of Biancheng Township in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province. In Chinese author Shen Congwen's masterpiece "Border Town", the simple rural life in Biancheng (Chadong) and Hongan townships are depicted through the tragic love story of a young woman Cuicui. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2019 shows the sculpture of Cuicui, a protagonist of "Border Town" written by Chinese author Shen Congwen, on the Qingshui River that separates Hongan Township of southwest China's Chongqing and Biancheng Township of central China's Hunan Province.

Photo taken on July 18, 2019 shows the scenery of Biancheng Township in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province.

Tourists view the street scenery in Biancheng Township of Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2019 shows the sculpture of Cuicui, a protagonist of "Border Town" written by Chinese author Shen Congwen, on the Qingshui River that separates Hongan Township of southwest China's Chongqing and Biancheng Township of central China's Hunan Province.

Aerial photo take on July 18, 2019 shows the scenery of Hongan Township (R, lower) of southwest China's Chongqing and Biancheng Township (L, upper) of central China's Hunan Province separated by the Qingshui River.