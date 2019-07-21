Captured British tanker fails to observe maritime regulations: Iranian source

RELATED ARTICLES: Iran says captured British oil tanker escorted by warship

A number of "legal" reasons were behind the recent seizure of the British oil tanker by Iran, an informed source was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Saturday.Britain's "Stena Impero" oil tanker was captured by the Iranian naval forces for some cases of violation of the maritime law when it was passing through the high-traffic Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening, the source was quoted as saying.The British vessel had switched off its GPS locator, in contravention of international regulations, and was sailing into the Strait of Hormuz in a wrong traffic pattern, it said.The tanker was reportedly entering the strait from the southern route which is an exit path, increasing the risk of an accident.Moreover, it did not heed any of the warnings from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, it said, adding the vessel was also polluting the Gulf water heavily by dumping crude oil residue.On Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait."Earlier this month, British Royal Marines seized an Iranian ship in the Strait of Gibraltar, which Britain claimed was heading to Syria "in breach of EU sanctions."Iran had been threatening to retaliate if London did not release the Iranian oil tanker.