Xinjiang adds nearly 45,000 entrepreneurs in H1 2019

Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region added 44,900 entrepreneurs in the first half of 2019 thanks to its supportive policies.
The entrepreneurs helped create 91,400 jobs, according to the department of human resources and social security of the region.
Xinjiang has implemented various supportive policies for entrepreneurs including social insurance subsidies and tax relief this year. It has raised the amount of loans for labor-intensive small and micro enterprises to 3 million yuan (436,000 US dollars), up from 2 million yuan.
To help college graduates start businesses, Xinjiang also exempts three years of administrative fees for those who set up small and micro enterprises or engage in self-employed business.