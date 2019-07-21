Senior CPC official urges political, legal organs to better serve public

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has urged political and legal organs to give full play to their role and better serve the public.Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in Sichuan Province from Wednesday to Thursday.Guo called for strengthened political work of the Party in political and legal organs, stressing that absolute Party leadership should be exercised over every dimension and at every point in the process of political and legal work.He stressed the need to push the deepening reform in political and legal fields and to develop a new mode of case handling in accordance with China's own national conditions.Guo also called for efforts to improve supervision over law enforcement, to promote the campaign against organized crimes and local mafias, and to effectively prevent and reduce cases that endanger people's safety and social stability.