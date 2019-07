In pics: equine culture event in Inner Mongolia

Horses run on a prairie during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Herdsmen drive horses during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Herdsmen drive horses during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Horses run on a prairie during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Horses run on a prairie during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Horses run on a prairie during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Herdsmen demonstrate horse lassoing during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Herdsmen drive horses during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

A herdsman drives horses during an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)