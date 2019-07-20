Equine culture event opens in north China's Inner Mongolia

A local herdsman and his horses attend the opening ceremony of an equine culture event in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019. The two-day event which opened here Friday features horse training and equestrian contests as well as a horse tack exhibition. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

