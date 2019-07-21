RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

The positive aura you are giving off today will motivate those around you to push themselves to their limits. This will be an excellent time to show why you deserve to be in a leadership position. Friendship will be highlighted on your birthday. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 12, 16.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you spend too much time over analyzing a situation without getting any new information you are likely to blind yourself to the right path. Let your instincts be your guide today and you won't go wrong. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your desire to be at the top will help push you to achieve great things, but make sure you do not allow your ambitions get away from you. Keep your goals today realistic and you should not encounter any problems. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You may not want to get into a direct confrontation with others today, but you will only make yourself miserable if you continue to stay quiet. Your friends will have your back when it comes down to the line. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will have to be proactive if you want to get ahead of the changes that are happening around you. If you wait too long to make some decisions, you will find yourself getting left behind. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Keeping things organized will be the key to success today. Draw up a detailed schedule that will leave you plenty of time to conquer each task one step at a time. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Love is about to blossom. You will be able to put your fears to rest when it comes to a relationship. A chance to take your knowledge about your field to a new level is coming your way. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will know exactly what needs to be said in order to win others to your side today. This will be the perfect time to push your own plans forward, but make sure you don't do so at the expense of others. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Things between you and your partner are already complex enough, so make sure you think twice before doing something that only complicates things further. Financial matters will prove troublesome. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Sometimes trying too hard to present a certain face to others can backfire on you. Your best bet today is to just relax and be yourself. Sure you're not perfect, but nobody expects you to be. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Someone that you haven't really noticed will surprise you today. An open mind and heart will take you far. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be a great time for a little shopping trip. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Focus on the present rather than dwell on the past. Once a decision has been made, do not waste time debating whether you made the right choice. Time will tell in the end, for now just keep marching forward. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)The people in your life will be able to provide some much-needed guidance, but don't forget that you are the only one who can decide which path to take. ✭✭✭