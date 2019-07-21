Crossword

2019/7/21

 ACROSS

  1 Bistros

  6 Sleeveless undergarment, for short

 10 Crow (about)

 14 Looped in

 15 2010 statute that expanded Medicaid, familiarly

 17 Do a queen's job

 18 *Greyhound purchase (see letters 3-7)

 19 "Get a ___, you two!"

 21 Pioneering internet provider

 22 ESL component: Abbr.

 23 Energy

 25 What a defect might prompt

 28 Regarding

 29 *Unparalleled company in a field (letters 4-7)

 32 Home of the world's five tallest buildings

 33 Organ with a canal

 34 Major success

 37 Banished to sleep on a couch, say ... or where to find the starred answers' hidden items

 41 Dying words from Caesar

 42 Prefix for "metric" or "logical"

 43 Location

 45 *Envelope-slitting tool (letters 6-9)

 49 Church part that sounds high-tech

 52 "Elementary, my dear Watson" speaker of film

 53 M.A. hopeful's test

 54 By way of

 55 Marry

 56 Football field unit

 58 *Remnant of a diverted river (letters 3-6)

 62 Drain by percolation

 65 Rural drinking supply, often

 66 Time's Up movement kin

 67 Glide on snow

 68 "What Not to ___"

 69 Glide on ice

DOWN

  1 Component of a jam

  2 "WOW!" sensation

  3 "Granted"

  4 Thus

  5 Madame, in Spain

  6 Kernel holder

  7 ___ Dhabi

  8 Indian spice mixture

  9 "Rumor has it ..."

 10 Secretly include on an email

 11 Doesn't just leave leaves

 12 "Well, ___ you special?"

 13 Beginning, informally

 16 Not feel so hot

 20 Brawl

 23 Masters org.

 24 Dairy spokescow

 26 Clothed (in)

 27 Extremely lightweight material

 28 Stir to action

 30 Clash

 31 Environmental prefix

 35 Downloading apps while not on Wi-Fi, say

 36 Alliterative Pan or Parker

 38 Midnight blue, e.g.

 39 Hand-washer's target

 40 Balderdash

 44 Before, poetically

 46 No one is above it, they say

 47 As of now

 48 Biblical book of poems

 49 Swears

 50 Dot on a screen

 51 Mink relative

 55 URL letters

 57 Smell awful

 59 Like buffalo nickels

 60 Mauna ___ (Big Island peak)

 61 Call Richard "Robert," say

 63 Impermanent bed

 64 Weeding tool

