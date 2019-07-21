Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Bistros
6 Sleeveless undergarment, for short
10 Crow (about)
14 Looped in
15 2010 statute that expanded Medicaid, familiarly
17 Do a queen's job
18 *Greyhound purchase (see letters 3-7)
19 "Get a ___, you two!"
21 Pioneering internet provider
22 ESL component: Abbr.
23 Energy
25 What a defect might prompt
28 Regarding
29 *Unparalleled company in a field (letters 4-7)
32 Home of the world's five tallest buildings
33 Organ with a canal
34 Major success
37 Banished to sleep on a couch, say ... or where to find the starred answers' hidden items
41 Dying words from Caesar
42 Prefix for "metric" or "logical"
43 Location
45 *Envelope-slitting tool (letters 6-9)
49 Church part that sounds high-tech
52 "Elementary, my dear Watson" speaker of film
53 M.A. hopeful's test
54 By way of
55 Marry
56 Football field unit
58 *Remnant of a diverted river (letters 3-6)
62 Drain by percolation
65 Rural drinking supply, often
66 Time's Up movement kin
67 Glide on snow
68 "What Not to ___"
69 Glide on iceDOWN
1 Component of a jam
2 "WOW!" sensation
3 "Granted"
4 Thus
5 Madame, in Spain
6 Kernel holder
7 ___ Dhabi
8 Indian spice mixture
9 "Rumor has it ..."
10 Secretly include on an email
11 Doesn't just leave leaves
12 "Well, ___ you special?"
13 Beginning, informally
16 Not feel so hot
20 Brawl
23 Masters org.
24 Dairy spokescow
26 Clothed (in)
27 Extremely lightweight material
28 Stir to action
30 Clash
31 Environmental prefix
35 Downloading apps while not on Wi-Fi, say
36 Alliterative Pan or Parker
38 Midnight blue, e.g.
39 Hand-washer's target
40 Balderdash
44 Before, poetically
46 No one is above it, they say
47 As of now
48 Biblical book of poems
49 Swears
50 Dot on a screen
51 Mink relative
55 URL letters
57 Smell awful
59 Like buffalo nickels
60 Mauna ___ (Big Island peak)
61 Call Richard "Robert," say
63 Impermanent bed
64 Weeding tool
Solution