Puzzle

1 Bistros6 Sleeveless undergarment, for short10 Crow (about)14 Looped in15 2010 statute that expanded Medicaid, familiarly17 Do a queen's job18 *Greyhound purchase (see letters 3-7)19 "Get a ___, you two!"21 Pioneering internet provider22 ESL component: Abbr.23 Energy25 What a defect might prompt28 Regarding29 *Unparalleled company in a field (letters 4-7)32 Home of the world's five tallest buildings33 Organ with a canal34 Major success37 Banished to sleep on a couch, say ... or where to find the starred answers' hidden items41 Dying words from Caesar42 Prefix for "metric" or "logical"43 Location45 *Envelope-slitting tool (letters 6-9)49 Church part that sounds high-tech52 "Elementary, my dear Watson" speaker of film53 M.A. hopeful's test54 By way of55 Marry56 Football field unit58 *Remnant of a diverted river (letters 3-6)62 Drain by percolation65 Rural drinking supply, often66 Time's Up movement kin67 Glide on snow68 "What Not to ___"69 Glide on ice1 Component of a jam2 "WOW!" sensation3 "Granted"4 Thus5 Madame, in Spain6 Kernel holder7 ___ Dhabi8 Indian spice mixture9 "Rumor has it ..."10 Secretly include on an email11 Doesn't just leave leaves12 "Well, ___ you special?"13 Beginning, informally16 Not feel so hot20 Brawl23 Masters org.24 Dairy spokescow26 Clothed (in)27 Extremely lightweight material28 Stir to action30 Clash31 Environmental prefix35 Downloading apps while not on Wi-Fi, say36 Alliterative Pan or Parker38 Midnight blue, e.g.39 Hand-washer's target40 Balderdash44 Before, poetically46 No one is above it, they say47 As of now48 Biblical book of poems49 Swears50 Dot on a screen51 Mink relative55 URL letters57 Smell awful59 Like buffalo nickels60 Mauna ___ (Big Island peak)61 Call Richard "Robert," say63 Impermanent bed64 Weeding tool

Solution