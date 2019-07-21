Learning Chinese

cool off消暑(xiāoshǔ)A: This summer has really been hot. It feels like the temperature constantly breaks 40 C.今年夏天真是好热啊。感觉动不动就四十度以上了。(jīnnián xiàtiān zhēnsh ìhǎorè a. ɡǎnjué dònɡbùdònɡ jiù sìshídù yǐshànɡ le.)B: Yeah, you wouldn't be able to survive this weather without air conditioning.是,这种天气没空调可真是没法活了。(shì, zhèzhǒnɡ tiānqì méikōnɡtiáo kězhēnshì méifǎ huó le.)A: As soon as hot temperatures like this arrive, I want to eat some "cool off" food.这高温一来,我就想吃消暑的食物。(zhè ɡāowēn yīlái, wǒ jiùxiǎnɡ chī xiāoshǔ de shíwù.)B: What kind of "cool off" food?什么消暑的食物？(shénme xiāoshǔ de shíwù?)A: Things like tortoise jelly, sour prune drink or cold noodles.比如龟苓膏、酸梅汤和冷面。(bǐrú ɡuīlínɡɡāo, suānméitānɡ hé lěnɡmiàn.)B: That sounds very cool. Add some ice and it would simply be heavenly. Let's go get some sour prune drink now.听起来就很凉快。再加点冰,棒极了。我们现在就去买酸梅汤吧。(tīnɡqǐlái jiùhěn liánɡkuài. zàijiādiǎn bīnɡ, bànɡjí le. wǒmén xiànzài jiùqù mǎi suānméitānɡ ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT