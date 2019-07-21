2nd Desert Sculpture Int'l Creation Camp kicks off in Minqin, NW China's Gansu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/21 14:56:24

Photo taken on July 20, 2019 shows a sculpture work during a creation camp in Minqin County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Second Desert Sculpture International Creation Camp kicked off in Minqin on Saturday. A total of 46 sculpture works from 20 countries and regions are displayed during the camp. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)


 

