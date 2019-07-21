Chinese-language play ‘Jane Eyre’ to celebrate 10th anniversary at NCPA

Adapted from British writer Charlotte Bronte's novel of the same name, Chinese-language play Jane Eyre will be held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) for its 10th anniversary commemorative performance from July 26 to August 3.Debuting at NCPA in June 2009, Jane Eyre has reappeared on stage multiple times due to its high popularity among audiences. The production has toured to many cities in China, such as Shanghai, Hangzhou and Ningbo.Chinese actress Yuan Quan and actor Wang Luoyong will return to their roles as Jane Eyre and Edward Rochester for the show. Director Wang Xiaoying praised Yuan's performance saying she is so authentic that she doesn't seem to be acting at all.Yuan was awarded the Plum Performance Award, Chinese highest drama award, for her role as Jane Eyre in 2013.