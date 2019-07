Martial arts performance staged at Shaolin Temple scenic area in China's Henan

Performers stage a martial arts performance at Shaolin Temple scenic area on the Mount Songshan, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A performer stages a martial arts performance at Shaolin Temple scenic area on the Mount Songshan, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Performers stage a martial arts performance at Shaolin Temple scenic area on the Mount Songshan, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Performers stage a martial arts performance at Shaolin Temple scenic area on the Mount Songshan, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Performers stage a martial arts performance at Shaolin Temple scenic area on the Mount Songshan, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)