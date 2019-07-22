No casualties reported from Yunnan's 4.9-magnitude quake

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Yongsheng County in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 8:23 pm on Sunday, with no casualties reported yet as of 10:30 pm, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.The quake was felt strongly in Yongsheng and rescuers have rushed to the scene, while Yunnan's earthquake administration has sent a working team to the quake-hit area, the ministry said in an online statement citing provincial authorities.Five train trips between Lijiang and the provincial capital Kunming were affected by the quake and suspended, according to the local railway operator.The epicenter was monitored at 26.16 degrees north latitude and 100.62 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.