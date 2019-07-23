Chairman of US joint chiefs of staff holds welcome ceremony for pakistani chief of army staff at Virginia

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford (R) holds a welcome ceremony for Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pentagon, Virginia, the United States, on July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A US military band is seen during a welcome ceremony held by Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford for Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pentagon, Virginia, the United States, on July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

