Huawei offers top salaries to attract global young talents

Huawei offers annual pay of up to 2 million yuan ($290,000) for eight incoming PhD graduates, vowing to attract top talents to gain competency in future technological and business battles, according to an e-mail signed and issued by Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday, thepaper reported.

Huawei will hire 20 to 30 top young talents from all over the world, and the number will increase year by year to enhance the combat ability of the team, read the screenshot of the e-mail reported by jiemian news.

"Innovation is the core necessity to win future wars of technology and business, and talent is the key driver of technological innovation and business innovation. We will attract top talents with top challenges and top salaries," said the corporate document.

The Shenzhen-based telecom giant unveiled a new recruitment program at the end of June to counter the US clampdown, as Huawei prioritizes talent. The tech giant has had tough sanctions imposed on it by the US to impede the company in the 5G race.

Huawei's Ren said in June that they will have to continue their lead in setting up technological standards and trying to attract more talents worldwide.

Huawei at present has over 700 mathematicians, 800 physicists and 120 chemists, with a total of 15,000 researchers.