Premier Li stresses greater reform, opening-up

Premier Li Keqiang has called for greater efforts in expanding reform and opening-up to boost development and improve people's livelihoods.Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shanghai from Monday to Tuesday.His stops included a new section of the Shanghai pilot free trade zone and domestic and foreign firms.Calling the section a new expansion of opening-up and new progress in reform, Li called for aligning it with advanced international levels and greater efforts in advancing reform and opening-up.Spatial planning should be improved to enable intensive development in the section where "an inch of land is an inch of gold" so that it can be home to the best, the premier said.During his visit to the Shanghai Electric Group, a leading equipment manufacturer, Li encouraged the company to be more competitive in the international market and further contribute to boosting the country's capabilities in making key equipment.The premier also visited the Zhangjiang AIsland, where he highlighted the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing and service industries to foster new growth momentum and benefit the people.