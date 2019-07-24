Chinese vice president attends reception marking 35th diplomatic anniversary between China, UAE

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Tuesday attended a reception marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and met with visiting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the UAE.
Wang said China and the UAE enjoy highly complementary cooperation and a solid foundation of public opinions, adding that bilateral relations are of great regional influence and has yielded abundant achievements since the establishment of diplomatic relations 35 years ago.
China regards the UAE as the closest friend and a reliable strategic partner, said Wang, adding that China is ready to work with the UAE to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and push the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.
Mohammed said the UAE is China's reliable partner in the Gulf region and his country is willing to work with China to inherit the past and forge ahead into the future, take the joint construction of the Belt and Road
as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and exchanges in all fields, and enhance communication and coordination in international affairs to promote bilateral relations to a higher level.