Traditional ethnic costumes presented during fashion show in Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/24 10:21:35

Models present creations during a fashion show in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2019. Traditional costumes of different ethnic groups were presented during the fashion show. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)



 

Posted in: CHINA
