Traditional ethnic costumes presented during fashion show in Yunnan

Models present creations during a fashion show in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2019. Traditional costumes of different ethnic groups were presented during the fashion show. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

A model present creations during a fashion show in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2019. Traditional costumes of different ethnic groups were presented during the fashion show. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

