39 Hong Kong legislators slam violence after graves of lawmaker’s ancestors damaged

A banner with the words "Defend Yuen Long's harmony and maintain regional tranquility" is displayed on a street in Yuen Long, Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Yang Sheng/GT





A total of 39 Hong Kong pro-establishment legislators issued a joint statement late Tuesday, condemning radical forces for maliciously damaging the graves of a legislator's ancestors.



The radical forces claimed that the legislator, Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, was connected with the individuals in white clothes, who had chased and beaten protesters in black clothes with bamboo sticks, in Yuen Long Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station on Sunday.



In addition to attacking Ho online, making his family's personal information public and damaging his office, radical forces even damaged his ancestors' graves by painting insulting messages on them, read the joint statement.



"These malicious, unlawful behaviors traumatized the legislator's family, and this is something that Hong Kong's laws and society cannot tolerate," the joint statement said.



The 39 legislators called on society to stop the violence and asked police to bring these attackers to justice.



The joint statement came after photos of Ho's parents' tombstones being vandalized were circulated online. One photo showed a person making indecent gestures in front of the grave.



As a member of the pro-establishment Legislative Council and Tuen Mun District Council, Ho had previously served as president of the Law Society of Hong Kong.





Radical protesters in Hong Kong block a road and assault police on Sunday. Their behavior was widely condemned. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT





Ho, his relatives, assistants and other villagers went to Ho's parents' graves on Tuesday afternoon. Ho said that Chinese culture attaches importance to filial piety, and that the radical forces could have simply talked to him instead of vandalizing his parents' graves. He urged attackers to turn themselves in to police immediately, and called on society to cease such actions.



The graves were not the only things damaged during the attacks, as Ho's offices at Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun were also vandalized on Tuesday afternoon, according to Hong Kong media reports. Some individuals pasted slogans onto the gates of his Tuen Mun office, attached women's hygiene products and even placed white flowers in the area.



A day prior to all of this, the glass walls of his office in Tsuen Wan were broken, and an online petition was launched on the White House's petition page calling for Ho and his immediate family members to be made ineligible to enter the US and acquire visas.



The radical forces claimed that their actions were triggered by an online video showing Ho shaking hands with the individuals in white clothes and thanking them after they had beaten those in black clothes at Yuen Long MTR station.



Most of the people in black clothes were beaten after they had joined a demonstration on Sunday to protest against the extradition bill that could allow the Chinese mainland to extradite criminals from Hong Kong region. And some radical protestors even besieged the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong and tarnished the national emblem of China. The violent demonstrations have severely affected ordinary Hong Kong residents' life.



Police on Tuesday arrested a total of 11 people for illegal assembly in connection with the attacks at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday.



Tam Yiu-chung, a former member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Tuesday that destroying ancestors' graves was simply too much, and that such an act showed traditional Chinese thought has been completely damaged.



He believed that there was no evidence to accuse Ho of planning the Yuen Long MTR station attack. Ho is very familiar with local people and "there is no problem shaking hands when meeting them," Tam said.



By targeting Ho, radical forces aimed to turn Hong Kong residents against pro-establishment parties with regard to the Yuen Long attack, Hong Kong legislator Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan told the Global Times.



According to an editorial published by Hong Kong-based Sing Tao Daily on Tuesday, violence is like a plague that will spread, deteriorate, and invade society as a whole, and will eventually result in catastrophe once control is lost. Now residents and the government must work together to stop further violence.



