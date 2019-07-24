Landslide kills 9 in southwest China

Nine people were killed after a landslide hit southwest China's Guizhou Province late Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.At about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, a landslide lashed a village in the city of Liupanshui, burying 21 houses. More than 60 people were living in the affected area when the landslide struck, according to rescuers.As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, nine people were found dead and another 11 had been rescued. Rescuers are still determining the whereabouts of the remaining residents.Another landslide struck a construction site in a village in Hezhang County, Guizhou Province, at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, leaving one dead and six others missing, according to the county government.