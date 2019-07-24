A woman makes "simit", a kind of Turkish traditional circular bread, in Malatya province, Turkey, on July 15, 2019. The simit is one of the most popular breakfast in Turkey. Residents of Malatya have a long history of using traditional tandoors to make simits. (Xinhua)

A woman shows "simit", a kind of Turkish traditional circular bread, in Malatya province, Turkey, on July 15, 2019. The simit is one of the most popular breakfast in Turkey. Residents of Malatya have a long history of using traditional tandoors to make simits. (Xinhua)

