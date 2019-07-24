Classical music site Kuke works with publishing house on education project

People try out a Kukey Piano on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy of Xia Qiong

Chinese classic music site kuke.com announced a partnership with the Shanghai Music Publishing House on Tuesday to launch music education products. The two sides will jointly develop related products to improve China's classical music education.According to Yu He, president of kuke.com, the site has been working on classical music and relevant education copyright since 2006.Partnerships with record labels such as Naxos, Marco Polo and Countdown gives the company access to a music database covering works from 100,000 musicians, more than 2 million songs and 1,000 concerts, operas and documentaries.In terms of operation, the two will work on music podcasts as well as Kukey Piano, an intelligent music education system for new beginners.