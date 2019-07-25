China’s military strong but defensive

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/25 8:18:09
The West led by the US should understand that China can't be intimidated. Past clashes between imperialist powers were often triggered by competing for colonies and overseas spheres of influence. But China has no colony and is not interested in seeking spheres of influence. All the challenges it faces happen in China's doorway. But it is wise to avoid squeezing a military power.

