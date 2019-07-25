Aerial view of terraced lands in NW China's Gansu

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the terraced lands in Zhongchuan Town of Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the terraced lands in Zhongchuan Town of Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the terraced lands in Zhongchuan Town of Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the terraced lands in Zhongchuan Town of Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the terraced lands in Zhongchuan Town of Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)