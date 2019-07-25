Over 9,000 forced to evacuate after floods hit Myanmar

Floods hit eight regions and states in Myanmar recently due to heavy rainfall, forcing 9,420 households to evacuate to flood shelters, according to the Disaster Management Department on Thursday.The affected eight regions and states are Bago, Mon, Chin, Rakhine, Kachin, Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway.The flood drowned the house in deep water and rescue and relief operations were ongoing in flood-stricken locations."We are endeavoring to evacuate flood victims based upon real-time information under the respective region and state governments," director of the department Daw Phyu Lei Lei Tun said.The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement is also coordinating with the region and state governments to contribute rice and other aids to the flood victims.During the monsoon season from June to September, flash floods and landslides occur frequently in Myanmar, accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds, especially in hilly areas and low-lying areas.