Europe is facing new record-breaking heatwave this week: WMO

A man rests in the shade in Split, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Ivo Cagalj/Xinhua)

A man washes his head in a fountain in Split, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Ivo Cagalj/Xinhua)

A woman protects herself from the sun with an umbrella in central Zagreb, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Patrik Macek/Xinhua)

A woman protects herself from the sun with an umbrella in central Zagreb, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Patrik Macek/Xinhua)

A woman protects herself from the sun with an umbrella in the city center in Zagreb, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Patrik Macek/Xinhua)

A woman protects herself from the sun with a scarf in central Zagreb, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Patrik Macek/Xinhua)

A woman protects herself from the sun with an umbrella in central Zagreb, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Tomislav Miletic/Xinhua)

Pigeons cool off at a fountain in Osijek, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/Xinhua)

A woman cools off at a fountain in Osijek, Croatia, on July 24, 2019. A new round of heatwave is affecting Croatia and many parts of Europe. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/Xinhua)