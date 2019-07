11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu attends Buddhist activity in China's Tibet

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu attends a Buddhist activity at a temple in Burang County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu attends a Buddhist activity at a temple in Burang County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu attends a Buddhist activity at a temple in Burang County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu attends a Buddhist activity at a temple in Burang County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu attends a Buddhist activity at a temple in Burang County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu attends a Buddhist activity at a temple in Burang County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)