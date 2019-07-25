Scenery of cole flower fields in northwest China's Qinghai

Photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A bee collects honey on the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Tourists take photos at the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
A man takes photos of the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)
People visit the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
People visit the cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)