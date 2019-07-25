Egyptian Embassy marks National Day

Diplomats and government officials cut the ceremonial cake. Photo: Courtesy of the Egyptian Embassy in China

The Egyptian Embassy in China hosted a reception to celebrate the 67th National Day of Egypt on July 18. During the reception, the Ambassador of Egypt to China Osama Elmagdoub delivered a speech, in which he elaborated on the importance of the revolution in 1956 and Egypt's future development plans. Elmagdoub expressed his gratitude for the flourishing bilateral relations between the two countries. "One cannot address the Sino-Egyptian partnership without making a clear reference to the Belt and Road Initiative that has materialized into a detailed executable vision for the future," he said. Elmagdoub also talked about the vision for the economic development of his country and said that Egypt is setting its course to be one of the most advanced economic powers in the 21st century.