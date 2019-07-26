Du'an Yao Autonomous County develops cattle raising industry to boost farmers' income

A worker cleans cattle pen at a breeding base in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 24, 2019. Du'an Yao Autonomous County has been dedicated to developing cattle raising industry as a way to boost farmers' income, through joint efforts from four bases, five leading enterprises, 250 cooperatives, 280 family farms and thousands of individual households, with cattle breeding stock so far standing at 150,000. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

