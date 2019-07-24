Farmers develop fruit industry to increase their income in northwest China town

A farmer checks the growing condition of watermelons in the farmland in Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 23, 2019. Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County is located in arid area with harsh natural environment. With the help of the project diverting water from the Yellow River to ease Hanjiaoshui's water shortage, local farmers are able to develop fruit industry and increase their income. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Farmer Zhang Pingli checks the growing condition of watermelons in the farmland in Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 23, 2019. Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County is located in arid area with harsh natural environment. With the help of the project diverting water from the Yellow River to ease Hanjiaoshui's water shortage, local farmers are able to develop fruit industry and increase their income. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Farmers sell watermelons in Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 23, 2019. Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County is located in arid area with harsh natural environment. With the help of the project diverting water from the Yellow River to ease Hanjiaoshui's water shortage, local farmers are able to develop fruit industry and increase their income. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows farmers harvesting watermelons in the farmland in Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County is located in arid area with harsh natural environment. With the help of the project diverting water from the Yellow River to ease Hanjiaoshui's water shortage, local farmers are able to develop fruit industry and increase their income. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)