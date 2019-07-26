DPRK top leader guides firing of new-type tactical guided weapon

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), guided the firing of a new-type tactical guided weapon on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
The report said Kim "personally organized and guided the fire of the new-type tactical guided weapon" to "send a solemn warning to South Korean military warmongers who are running high fever in their moves to introduce the ultra-modern offensive weapons" into South Korea and hold military exercise in defiance of repeated warnings from the DPRK.
South Korea said Thursday that it believed two new-type short-ranged missiles were launched just after dawn from Wonsan on the east coast of the DPRK and flew more than 430 km and 690 km respectively before falling into the sea.
The DPRK firing of projectiles occurred less than a month after an impromptu meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump that produced an agreement on resuming working-level negotiation on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula
.
The KCNA report said Kim learned in detail about the operating mode of the guided weapon system to be newly deployed and then guided the firing.
According to the report, Kim Jong Un said the development and possession of such a state-of-the-art weaponry system "is of huge eventful significance in developing our armed forces and guaranteeing the security of the country."
Kim slammed South Korea for double-dealing by signing joint declarations and agreements with the DPRK while behind the scene shipping ultra-modern offensive weapons and holding joint military exercises with the United States.
He emphasized that his country cannot but develop super powerful weapon systems to remove the potential and direct threats that exist in South Korea.