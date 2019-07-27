Senior CPC official stresses solving problems through education campaign

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning on Saturday called for efforts to find and solve prominent problems and crystallize the results of the education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" of the CPC.Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection at the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.Stressing an accurate grasp of the general requirements, goals and tasks of the education campaign, he called for efforts to find problems through in-depth investigation and research and listening to the opinions of employees and the public.Solid efforts must be made to address prominent problems of public concern, Wang said.He also underscored the importance of strengthening leadership, supervision and instruction to transform the results of the education campaign into the driving force for work.