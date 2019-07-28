7th Kubuqi Int'l Desert Forum opens in China's Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows the venue of the 7th Kubuqi International Desert Forum in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The 7th Kubuqi International Desert Forum with the theme of "Greening the Belt and Road, Building the Ecological Civilization" opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows the venue of the 7th Kubuqi International Desert Forum in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The 7th Kubuqi International Desert Forum with the theme of "Greening the Belt and Road, Building the Ecological Civilization" opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Delegates visit an exhibition during the 7th Kubuqi International Desert Forum in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 27, 2019. The 7th Kubuqi International Desert Forum with the theme of "Greening the Belt and Road, Building the Ecological Civilization" opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)