2019 Beaches Int'l Jazz Festival held in Toronto, Canada

A man performs during the Streetfest of the 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival in Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2019. As a part of Beaches International Jazz Festival, the annual street festival was held here from Thursday to Saturday with participation of 43 bands from around the world and tens of thousands of music enthusiasts. The 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival kicked off on July 5 and will close on July 28. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A band performs during the Streetfest of the 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival in Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2019. As a part of Beaches International Jazz Festival, the annual street festival was held here from Thursday to Saturday with participation of 43 bands from around the world and tens of thousands of music enthusiasts. The 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival kicked off on July 5 and will close on July 28. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

People dance as a band performs nearby during the Streetfest of the 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival in Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2019. As a part of Beaches International Jazz Festival, the annual street festival was held here from Thursday to Saturday with participation of 43 bands from around the world and tens of thousands of music enthusiasts. The 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival kicked off on July 5 and will close on July 28. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A band performs during the Streetfest of the 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival in Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2019. As a part of Beaches International Jazz Festival, the annual street festival was held here from Thursday to Saturday with participation of 43 bands from around the world and tens of thousands of music enthusiasts. The 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival kicked off on July 5 and will close on July 28. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A band performs during the Streetfest of the 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival in Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2019. As a part of Beaches International Jazz Festival, the annual street festival was held here from Thursday to Saturday with participation of 43 bands from around the world and tens of thousands of music enthusiasts. The 2019 Beaches International Jazz Festival kicked off on July 5 and will close on July 28. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)