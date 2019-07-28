National day parade rehearsal held in Singapore

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/28 9:11:30

A helicopter of the Republic of Singapore Air Force tows a huge Singapore's national flag during the national day parade rehearsal held in Singapore, July 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

Parachutists of the Singapore Armed Forces' Red Lions participates in the national day parade rehearsal held in Singapore, July 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

A parachutist of the Singapore Armed Forces' Red Lions participates in the national day parade rehearsal held in Singapore, July 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

