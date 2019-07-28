Power network affected by Guizhou landslide resumes supply

Emergency crew from Liupanshui Power Supply Bureau repair power facilities affected by a landslide that hit southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2019. After 13-hour rescue work, power network affected by a landslide that hit Guizhou Province had all resumed supply as of Friday morning. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

