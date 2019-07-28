Indian air force gets first batch of 4 Apache attack helicopters from US

RELATED ARTICLES: Indian Air Force plane goes missing

US aerospace major Boeing Saturday handed over the first four of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF), officials said."The first four of 22 Boeing AH-64E Apaches have arrived in India. The world's most lethal attack helicopter will give significant combat capabilities to IAF," a statement issued by Boeing India said.The delivery of the four AH-64E Apache helicopters, with the latest technology insertions, was made at Hindan air base in Ghaziabad.Officials said the delivery was made four years after a multi-billion dollar deal was sealed between the two countries.Following the delivery of the second batch, the choppers will be shifted to Pathankot air base for their formal induction by the IAF, officials said.According to officials, selected aircrew and ground crew have undergone training at training facilities at US army base Fort Rucker, Alabama and these personnel will lead the operationalization of the Apache fleet in the IAF.